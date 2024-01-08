Attention, NJ Verizon customers — the company may owe you $100

⚫ Verizon is putting out $100 million to settle a class-action suit

⚫ The settlement impacts customers through early Nov. 2023

⚫ Verizon does not admit any wrongdoing

You may be in line for up to $100 from Verizon.

Check your mailbox and email for a notice from the wireless carrier. Verizon recently announced that it'll fork over $100 million as part of a class action settlement related to administrative fees, and most of that money is going to current and former customers.

Am I eligible for the Verizon payout?

Individuals who had Verizon wireless or data services between Jan. 1, 2016 and Nov. 8, 2023 are likely eligible for payment.

Specifically, the settlement is being awarded to those charged an "administrative charge and/or an administrative and Telco recovery charge" during that time frame.

Verizon said it is mailing or emailing all members of the settlement class. Notices are going out through Jan. 16.

What is the Verizon settlement?

Verizon admits no wrongdoing in the settlement of the class-action lawsuit, which was filed in Middlesex County Superior Court.

The lawsuit alleged that Verizon implemented and increased an administrative charge in a "deceptive and unfair manner." The fee was not disclosed up front for consumers, the suit claimed.

"Verizon has denied and continues to deny that it did anything wrong or that the lawsuit has any merit," the company says on a website devoted to the settlement. "Verizon states that it will continue to charge the Administrative Charge and contends that it has the right to increase the Administrative Charge. As part of this settlement, Verizon will amend its Customer Agreement to include revised Administrative Charge disclosures."

The charge reached as high as $3.30 per line, per month, according to the suit. The charge was last increased in June 2022.

File a claim with Verizon

The deadline to file a claim online or by mail is April 15.

Your payment could be as much as $100. It'll depend on how long you were a Verizon customer and how many settlement class members actually file a claim.

The minimum payout for eligible members is $15.

Visit this site to file a claim. You'd need the Notice ID and confirmation code from your mail or email in order to move through the claim process.

