Vaccine supply for NJ dips after Johnson & Johnson struggles

The amount of vaccine being shipped to New Jersey will dip for the next few weeks. Nevertheless, Gov. Phil Murphy remains confident the Garden State will be able to meet its target to vaccinate 4.7 million adults by the end of June.

During the Monday COVID update, Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli confirmed Jersey’s vaccine allocation from the feds is about 90,000 less this week compared to last week, and it will be even lower next week.

She noted the recent contamination problem at a facility manufacturing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has interrupted the supply chain.

Gov. Phil Murphy said he’s been assured by leaders of Johnson & Johnson that supplies will quickly ramp up. He said while the vaccination rollout remains “a journey that is not yet complete,” the Garden State has one of the best vaccination programs in America.

“We now rank 5th nationwide in the percentage of our allocation being administered. It’s high and it’s a good ranking,” he said. “We’re 7th in the number of shots being administered daily; 41.5 % of our population has received at least a first dose and that’s good for 6th in the country; and with 25.8% of all New Jerseyans now fully vaccinated, that ranks us 9th.”

Murphy also noted the latest Health Department data shows 75.4% of all individuals age 65 and up have received at least their first dose.”

“I personally am not of the opinion that the anti-vax block is going to be significant enough to come close to preventing us from getting to 70%," he said.

Murphy added even with all of these positive factors in play, “the continued supply-demand imbalance has been our single greatest challenge over the past several months and it continues to be.”

More than 5.4 million COVID shots have been administered since the rollout began in mid-December, and more than 2 million Garden State residents are now fully vaccinated.

