Vaccine mandates grow for NJ government entities

Even as many private businesses are reluctant to impose vaccine mandates on employees, the number of government mandates in New Jersey continues to grow.

Rutgers University announced all campus employees will have to prove vaccination status as of December 8, or face possible termination. University officials say about 10% of their workforce remains unvaccinated. The mandate is to bring the university in compliance with President Joe Biden's mandate that all federal workers must be vaccinated. Rutgers employees have until November 8 to request a medical or religious exemption.

The commission that oversees the operation of New Jersey's State House in Trenton is expected to approve its' own vaccination mandate today for anyone entering the building.

The State Capitol Joint Management Commission is scheduled to vote on the policy this morning. NJ.com reports there is enough support on the commission to approve it.

The vaccine mandate would apply to legislators, staff, aides, guests and all members of the public. The unvaccinated would have to provide proof of a negative COVID test.

Members of the Republican caucuses in the Assembly and Senate have sent a letter to the Democratic leadership opposing the vaccine mandate, claiming it would limit access "to the legislative process."

The policy under consideration will exclude the large segment of New Jersey society that is unvaccinated from the legislative process in a manner that could be perceived as deliberate. - Letter from NJ republican lawmakers

Could there be new sweeping vaccine mandates coming in New Jersey if Governor Phil Murphy is re-elected? The conservative activist group Project Veritas has published secretly recorded video of senior campaign aides saying when Murphy wins a second term, mandates are coming similar to ones enacted in California. The aides can be seen on video saying the only reason they have not announced the mandates yet, is to avoid angering moderate and independent voters ahead of the November 2 election.

