That abandoned building you pass daily can turn into a food co-op, or the parking lot covered by weeds down the street can be transformed into a site for a weekly farmer's market, if folks take advantage of a grant program that has an application period running for the next several weeks.

The New Jersey Economic Development Authority on Sept. 27 opened the application process for a competitive program that will eventually distribute grants ranging from $75,000 to $125,000.

Up to 20 grants will be distributed to county and local governments, or redevelopment agencies, in New Jersey's designated food desert communities, that come up with a way to "leverage distressed assets" in order to improve food access and food security.

"Like an overgrown parking lot, or a vacant building," said Tara Colton, executive vice president for economic security at NJEDA. "Is there a vacant field that no one is using, that people have long clamored to turn into a garden?"

The deadline for applications is Nov. 25. All applications will be reviewed after the application period has closed.

The NJEDA is hosting two information sessions for potential applicants:

Monday, Oct. 3, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Use this link to register.

Thursday, Oct. 13, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Use this link to register.

NJEDA released its official list of 50 food desert communities in February, based on income, poverty level, health attributes, safety, walkability, and availability of a nearby supermarket. The communities will eventually share up to $240 million in funding over a handful of years.

"We're building out a number of programs and finalizing the regulations that will govern the larger pool of funding that we'll have available, to be able to roll out a number of initiatives," Colton said.

The food desert list includes parts of 57 municipalities and touches every New Jersey county. Approximately 1 million New Jersey residents live in an NJEDA-designated food desert community.

Food desert community list (ranked by EDA in order of calculated need)

* indicates the entire municipality is being proposed

1. North, Central and South Camden/Woodlynne (Camden)

Atlantic City/Ventnor (Atlantic)

Newark South (Essex)

Newark West (Essex)

Camden East/Pennsauken (Camden)

Trenton West (Mercer)

Newark North and Central (Essex)

Newark East (Central)

Salem City (Salem)

Passaic City (Passaic)

Trenton East (Mercer)

Bridgeton/Fairfield Twp/Lawrence Twp* (Cumberland)

Paterson South (Passaic)

New Brunswick (Middlesex)

Paterson North (Passaic)

Irvington Township (Essex)

Asbury Park (Monmouth)

Jersey City South (Hudson)

East Orange (Essex)

Penns Grove*/Carneys Point* (Salem)

Elizabeth (Union)

Orange/West Orange/Montclair (Essex)

Jersey City Central (Hudson)

Perth Amboy (Middlesex)

25. Lindenwold/Clementon (Camden)

Plainfield (Union)

Pleasantville/Absecon (Atlantic)

Red Bank (Monmouth)

Lakewood North (Ocean)

Jersey City North (Hudson

Woodbine Borough* (Cape May)

Long Branch (Monmouth)

Millville/Commercial Twp.* (Cumberland)

Prospect Park/Haledon/Hawthorne (Passaic)

Keansburg (Monmouth)

Paulsboro (Gloucester)

Lakewood South (Ocean)

North Bergen/West New York/Guttenberg (Hudson)

Fairview Borough (Bergen)

Egg Harbor City* (Atlantic)

Burlington City (Burlington)

Linden/Roselle (Union)

Vineland City (Cumberland)

Phillipsburg (Warren)

Bayonne (Hudson)

Dover (Morris)

Bound Brook (Somerset)

Union City (Hudson)

High Bridge Borough (Hunterdon)

50. Montague Township* (Sussex)

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Each State in America and Their Favorite Type of Cereal...