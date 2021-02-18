Apparently, you can use pool noodles to protect your windshield wipers from freezing (and getting stuck)? Who knew!

We're facing ANOTHER winter storm today. And this one has packed quite a punch with MORE snow and ice expected to linger into Friday.

So if you have any pool noodles, you may want to break them out of the garage today and put them on your car tonight after you shovel out (so you don't have to worry about refreezing). There's nothing worse than that moment the day after a winter storm when your wipers are frozen stuck -- as if they were glued to the windshield.

This hack was first reported online by Travis Holder on Facebook. It's gone viral He cut the pool noodle in half to keep his windshield wipers from freezing to the windshield.

You can see how he did it here:

By the way, there were are a few comments concerned that the pool noodle may freeze to the windshield, which could happen, but at least you'd have a reminder of summer as you stared helplessly at the pool noodle.

So this got us wondering too, is it better to leave your windshield wipers up during the snow?

If you put the wipers up, it makes it easier to clean the windshield and it certainly removes the chance that the wipers would freeze to the windshield, but is it a good idea?

The consensus among experts is a bit mixed. AAA’s Car Doctor John Paul told AAA Magazine that raising the wipers puts stress on the spring that holds the wiper arms against the windshield.

In the same article from AAA, however, the manager of media relations for AAA Northeast, Robert Sinclair Jr. says that it's probably harmless to lift your wipers.

Robert Sinclair Jr., a spokesman for AAA Northeast, believes leaving windshield wipers up is a safe option.

“I don’t see any harm in it, though you still have to clean the snow off the glass,” Sinclair said.

As for me, I'm unprepared. I didn't pack my pool noodles (nor do I own any), so I think I'll just leave them down and hope they don't freeze.

