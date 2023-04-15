Urgent warning from Atlantic City, NJ: Kids stealing popular cars

The Atlantic City Police Department is warning owners of Hyundais and Kias of an increase in burglary and thefts involving several types of these vehicles.

As a recent example, on Tuesday, April 11th, two ACPD officers witnessed a male in the 600 block of Absecon Boulevard who matched the description of a suspect involved in the burglary of a Hyundai and theft of another Hyundai that occurred earlier in the day.

As officers attempted to stop the 15-year-old male, he fled on foot but eventually surrendered without incident.

Two other juvenile males also fled and were apprehended. They were released into the custody of their parents without criminal charges.

Officers located the stolen vehicle in the parking lot of a nearby apartment complex.

The 15-year-old was charged with two counts of burglary, two counts of theft, two counts of criminal mischief, and obstruction of justice and was released into the custody of a guardian with a future court date.

Free software update available

Officials say Hyundais and Kias being targeted are those that use a key to start the engine.

Hyundai and Kia have developed software in an attempt to combat thefts and the update is free to all owners. Owners are urged to contact Hyundai (800-633-5151) or Kia (800-333-4542) for more information.

