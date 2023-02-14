Urgent Alert – Drug overdoses spike in Cape May, NJ

💊 Drug overdoses have spiked in Cape May County

💊 Fentanyl suspected in many cases

💊 NJ now averaging nearly eight overdose deaths per day

The Cape May County Prosecutor has issued an urgent alert after a sharp spike in drug overdose deaths.

Since Feb. 1, the county is reporting at least 16 overdoses. In two of those instances, the individual who overdosed, died.

Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland says he is "gravely concerned" about the sudden rise.

attachment-Untitled design - 2023-02-14T065434.648 loading...

Sutherland says there does not appear to be a connection between the overdoses and a specific drug, but they did involve heroin, counterfeit prescription pills and the synthetic opioid Fentanyl.

Fentanyl has been blamed for a rise in overdose deaths nationwide.

In an effort to combat the abuse of illegal drugs in Cape May County, Sutherland says he is deploying their "Hope One" mobile access unit.

Hope One will be visiting communities throughout the county to provide addiction and recovery services.

hopeonecmc.org hopeonecmc.org loading...

The Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office Gangs, Guns and Narcotics Task Force is also being deployed to try and track down the source of the illegal drugs in an effort to prevent further tragedies from drug related overdoses.

New Jersey began weekly tracking of suspected overdose deaths in 2021, when 3,124 were recorded.

attachment-overdose deaths loading...

The state has recorded 312 overdose deaths since the beginning of 2023.

New Jersey is averaging nearly eight overdose deaths per day statewide.

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

The 99 top paying jobs in New Jersey How much do you make? These are the occupations in New Jersey with the highest median annual compensation. Source: Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, 2022

LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state.