Upscale lifestyle store, Tory Burch, is coming to New Jersey

A lot of new stores have been coming to the Mills at Jersey Gardens in Elizabeth; notable new tenants include Primark, Pottery Barn Outlet, and The North Face Outlet.

Now another outlet will be joining the roster as Tory Burch, the upscale lifestyle brand, is open at the Mills.

Founded in 2004 in New York, Tory Burch is an American lifestyle brand known for beautiful, timeless pieces. As a designer, Tory draws inspiration from art, her family, and women globally.

Her collections include ready-to-wear, handbags, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home and beauty. Empowering women is Tory’s guiding principle, expressed through her collections and her work at the Tory Burch Foundation. Established in 2009, the Foundation provides women entrepreneurs in the United States with access to capital, education and community.

From their website:

Tory Burch is an American lifestyle brand that mixes classic style with bohemian elegance and embrace.

Tory Burch products are sold in over 100 countries and in over 300 retail stores. She is a successful businesswoman and has been named one of the most powerful women in fashion by Forbes magazine

The addition of the Tory Burch Outlet brings an exciting first-of-its kind option to our area and provides shoppers with an even more enhanced shopping experience,” said Matt Beyerstedt, General Manager, Simon Property Group. “We are thrilled to add to our lineup of timeless fashion staples at The Mills at Jersey Gardens, and we welcome shoppers to visit the location to curate the perfect items that suit them.

