Up, up and away… Lottery Festival of Ballooning takes flight in summer 2022

For the second year in a row, the New Jersey Lottery is returning as the title sponsor of the 39th annual New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning — the largest summertime hot air balloon and music festival in North America.

Gigantic, colorful balloons will fill the skies July 29-31 as the three-day festival returns to Solberg Airport in Readington. Besides balloons, there will be concerts, family entertainment, and attractions, fireworks, and food.

In 2021, a record 175,000 people attended the festival after it was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The New Jersey Lottery brought a great new fan experience to the Festival and was a huge win for all with lots of fun and excitement, and we're thrilled to continue our long partnership and launch another great event this summer," Festival Executive Producer Howard Freeman said.

While the 2022 concert lineup at the festival has not yet been announced, in 2021, Barenaked Ladies, Styx, Max Weinberg's Jukebox, and Laure Berkner were the headlining acts.

Over the years, The Beach Boys Jonas Brothers, Meat Loaf, Joan Jett, Peter Frampton, Demi Lovato, Third Eye Blind, and Hall & Oates have all performed on the Main Stage.

The New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning has been named the premiere family entertainment attraction in New Jersey by the USA TODAY Network and the top festival in the state and one of the Top 50 festivals in America by MSN Lifestyle.

To learn more about this year’s upcoming festival or to purchase tickets, visit www.balloonfestival.com.