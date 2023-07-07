If you’re looking to get out of NJ, you’re far from alone. And if you’re looking for a change of location and also always wanted a career in law enforcement, there’s a great opportunity for you.

Last year, members of the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety had a recruitment event for law enforcement candidates and aspiring 911 telecommunicators and they’ll be returning this year.

The event will be held at the Hasbrouck Heights High School in Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey from July 12th-14th.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Those applying for a position will experience accelerated recruitment, including filling out an application and background check forms, interviewing and taking part in a physical agility test.

According to nj.com, last year's event was a big enough success, with a total of 32 applicants trying out for jobs at the drive, that they decided to repeat it this year.

Interestingly the article goes on to explain that the man who came up with the idea to recruit in NJ is Capt. Jakai Braithwaite, a New Jersey native whose own difficulties trying to become a police officer in New Jersey inspired the recruitment drive.

Alpharetta is an up and coming GA city, close enough to Atlanta to hang out with all your NJ brethren who have recently moved there. And there are plenty!

Plus, the weather is pleasant, the cost of living is much lower than here, and the wages are pretty good. The median income for a household in the city is $95,888, and the median income for a family is $111,918.

According to a press release, at the event applicants can participate in several steps of the hiring process quickly.

Police officer candidates can take part in the State of Georgia’s standard physical agility test and virtual panel interviews while 911 applicants can complete a pre-qualification preparation exam regarding call-taking and dispatch processes, along with testing that involves data processing and decision-making skills.

For more info go to adpscareers.com.

These are the best NJ high schools for sports Stacker put together a list of the best high schools for sports across New Jersey — using data from Niche that included sports championships, family surveys, student enrollment, athletic participation rate and sports options. Here's the top 25.

These towns actually cut their property taxes in 2022 New Jersey 101.5 examined Department of Treasury data to see which municipalities saw an average drop in property taxes last year. Here are the Top 20 average tax cuts followed by the rest.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom