New Jersey Roads, Unexpected Hazards Drivers Face

One of the biggest fears for many New Jersey drivers is being behind a truck or car that's carrying stuff in the back, or even strapped to the roof, and suddenly having something fly off.

Mattresses, ladders, luggage, bicycles...

We were talking on the show this week about some of the craziest things people have seen flying off vehicles while driving in the Garden State, and the stories were wild.

Photo by fr0ggy5 on Unsplash Photo by fr0ggy5 on Unsplash

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What Have You Seen Driving In New Jersey?

I was on 295 when a Christmas tree flew off the top of a car in front of me and landed right in the center lane. I don't even think the driver had any idea it had fallen off! Luckily, no one was injured.

We asked, what was the craziest thing you've seen, and the stories just kept coming in. One person said he was driving 65 mph on Route 1 when the glass from his sunroof suddenly flew off his car.

Another person said this just happened to him: he was driving on the Parkway when a piece of wood suddenly came flying off the top of a work van.

And then there was a woman who said she was on Route 18 in Neptune a few weeks ago when someone dropped multiple concrete blocks right in the middle of the highway. She said about 15 cars ended up on the side of the road with flat tires and damaged rims.

Read More: Before fall hits New Jersey, make sure your car is ready

Another crazy story came from a guy who called in saying he saw several steel pipes roll off the back of a truck.

Driving in New Jersey already comes with plenty of challenges, especially with all the congestion and traffic. So, the thought of something flying off a vehicle in front of you is terrifying. Remember to give cars plenty of space and keep your distance to give yourself more time to react!

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