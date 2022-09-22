WILDWOOD — They're only going to say it once.

Wildwood officials have posted a warning about an "unsanctioned" car rally that's headed to the area this weekend, noting that police will have zero tolerance for careless or reckless driving.

All visitors to the Wildwoods are welcome, the statement says, but they're expected to obey all ordinances and laws.

The statement is related to a planned gathering of H2Oi (modified import) vehicles. According to police, the pop-up event is scheduled to occur from Thursday through Saturday, the same days of the official Fall Classic Far Show, which is an annual major draw for the area.

Other towns in the country, including Ocean City, Maryland, have issued similar warnings or implemented slower speed limits as a way to deter H2Oi rallies.

According to an event listing on Facebook, at least 3,000 people are planning to come to the Wildwood rally. Ten thousand people are "interested" in the event.

"This is an unsanctioned event," Wildwood Police Chief Robert Regalbuto said. "The City of Wildwood Police Department will have extra personnel on duty should participants interested in this event decide to visit our community and not comply with state laws and municipal ordinances."

Those who break the rules may have their vehicle impounded, Regalbuto said.

"This is the only warning that will be issued," he said.

The Facebook event, which lists the Wildwood boardwalk as the location, is promoted as a "fun, quiet beach weekend" that aims to "bring back the old H2Oi cars."

"No takeover kids, no childish sh*t," the listing says.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

