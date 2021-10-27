Unique pizza chain expanding in NJ with more locations (Opinion)

A year ago I wrote about a place that was launching in New Jersey, that had a lot of people talking, and that I couldn't wrap my head around.

It's called &pizza.

That was not a typo. That's the name. &pizza.

I just read back this piece I wrote a year ago. I was a bit, hmm, over the top? While admitting I hadn't tried it and perhaps it was the best reinvention of pizza the world has ever seen, I was mostly less than positive about their chances.

I mean, first of all, it's chain pizza. Also, they reimagined the pizza into an oval shape. At what point is this just a flatbread appetizer?

Anyway, I was clearly wrong because not only are they still growing strong, and starting a new business during a pandemic was a pretty ballsy move, too, but now they're actually expanding deeper into the state.

The first location was in Jersey City followed by Union. Now their website lists a Paramus location and an East Rutherford location as "coming soon."

The East Rutherford spot will be 20 Route 17 North. Their Paramus location will be 393 Route 17 South. Exact opening dates are not listed.

People must love them, and I fully admit a year later I never got out that way to try one. This chain is based out of D.C. and there are a total of 44 &pizza locations throughout Washington, D.C., Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York and New Jersey.

Still. Oval? I mean I can see people in Virginia, Massachusetts and other places being into an oval pizza since they have no idea what real pizza is to begin with. But Oval? In New Jersey?

A quick look at their menu will give you a definite hipster vibe. Such as an apparent nod to our current vice-president with their Kalamata Harris offering. Then there’s the @me don’t sub me, the giant ass breadstick (G.A.B.), the simp, etc..

They have toppings like vegan sausage. They have their own drinks; things like &tea moody meyer lemon.

I’m surprised they don’t have their own dipping sauces called hipster dipsters.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.

