Earlier this week, my wife showed me an article from Southern Living titled “The 6 Rudest Things You Can Do at a Dinner Party,” according to etiquette experts.

Naturally, I couldn’t help but think of that iconic scene from The Real Housewives of New Jersey — you know, when Teresa lost it and flipped the table! Food flying everywhere, chaos erupting…it was pure Jersey mayhem.

Let’s be honest — many of us here in New Jersey have probably been at a dinner party, Thanksgiving, or Christmas gathering that went a little sideways. Maybe not quite table-flipping bad, but definitely spirited.

If TV is any indication (and sometimes it is), we’re known for our strong personalities, bold opinions, and a particular brand of family-style hospitality. Sure, our get-togethers might be louder than most — but that’s just how we show love! Down South, they might think what’s on their mind. Here in New Jersey? We say it.

Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash loading...

Jersey Dinner Parties: Loud, Loving, and a Little Chaotic

So, with that in mind, here’s my take on the most commonly broken dinner party “rules” here in the Great Garden State:

Talking Politics at the Table? That’s Just Jersey

No Politics, No Religion

Oh, please. Around here, we think dinner parties are the perfect place to bring those up!

Wait Until Everyone Is Served

Yeah…about that. I used to break this rule all the time. I thought I was doing everyone a favor by avoiding going full-on hangry. (Ask my partner Judi — she’ll back me up on that one!)

Keep Conversation Light

Not a chance. We’re spilling the tea! Who got arrested, who broke up, what cousin said what about who — you know, the usual.

Money Talk, Loud Voices, and Jersey Manners

Don’t Talk About Money

In New Jersey? Forget it. Taxes, tolls, real estate, utility bills — and of course, speculating about how much everyone’s making. It’s practically a sport.

Arrive On Time

Honestly, I think showing up too early is ruder than being a little late. Let the host breathe!

Dress Formally

Nah. T-shirt and jeans? Totally fine. Bonus points if the T-shirt says something controversial.

Family, Food, and Friendly Chaos: The True Jersey Way

Don’t Ask for a To-Go Plate

We don’t have to — our hosts force leftovers on us. It’s tradition!

Don’t Interrupt

Good luck with that. If you want to get a word in, you’ve got to jump into the mix. Don’t worry, it gets easier after a couple of drinks.

Use Indoor Voices

Not happening. The louder, the better. Volume equals passion, and we’ve got plenty of that.

The Host Does the Cleaning

Absolutely not. In Jersey, everyone pitches in — clearing the table, wrapping leftovers, arguing about who’s doing too little…it’s part of the fun!

So while we might not follow traditional dinner party etiquette here in New Jersey, consider this your list of expectations as we head into the holiday season. Loud, opinionated, a little chaotic — but always filled with love, laughter, and leftovers.