After the success of their Westwood restaurant that opened in Oct. 2023, this wild creative hotdog joint will be opening another location in the Garden State.

1950 Originals serves up hotdogs and burgers that are not only mouth watering but… like the name says… “original.”

Like the Peanut Butter Candied Bacon dog.

@1950originals via Instagram @1950originals via Instagram loading...

How’s this for Asian fusion? The Ramen Resolution Dog.

@1950originals via Instagram @1950originals via Instagram loading...

El Bacano Dog - “The Cool Thing”: Mozzarella, ham, arepa, lettuce, Colombian green sauce, topped with candied pineapple

@1950originals via Instagram @1950originals via Instagram loading...

Or the Jamrock: Braised jerk pork, fried sweet plantains, raw cabbage slaw, and jerk BBQ sauce.

@1950originals via Instagram @1950originals via Instagram loading...

The newest 1950 Originals will be in Westfield, NJ. The name is a nod to the owner, Dan DeMiglio’s grandfather. He was the creator of Callahan’s, a restaurant that started in the 1950s but didn’t survive the pandemic.

The original location can be found at 325 Broadway in Westwood, NJ.

@1950originals via Instagram @1950originals via Instagram loading...

As for the new 1950 Originals restaurant, opening day is set for September 29, 2024, according to NorthJersey.com. It will be located at 13 Elm St. in Westfield, NJ

Operating hours haven’t been announced yet but when announced, they’ll be posted on the restaurant’s website.

You may also notice that they’re teasing the possibility of a third location, but haven’t said where… yet.

In the words of Full House’s Stephanie Tanner, “how rude!”

These unique foods definitely catch the eye, but did you know that these foods that seem totally normal to us would be weird to outsiders?

See if any of your favorites made the list.

