Unique, delicious and healthy South Jersey Restaurant
Here in the Garden State, we are blessed with so many choices when it comes to eateries. There is every imaginable ethnic food, and most are of excellent quality. They have to be.
This is a very competitive state for restaurants and that competition keeps them all at the top of their game. If you're not, you go out of business.
With all of the choices in flavors and varieties of cuisine, it's sometimes difficult to find a place that offers healthy options. So many more people are trying to eat healthier and the number of vegetarians in New Jersey seems to be growing rapidly.
Thankfully there is a small chain of restaurants in South Jersey that offer really delicious, well-prepared healthy meals along with the usual American fare.
Healthy Garden has three locations in Camden and Burlington Counties. The Voorhees location was the original, then came Moorestown and the Collingswood spot opened a few years ago.
The food is always fresh and they offer a wide variety of choices, from healthy starters, salads and wraps to burgers and gourmet pizza. Yes, gourmet pizza!
We've been to the Collingswood location and last week went back to the Moorestown store for a quick lunch.
As always, it was awesome. They serve breakfast, lunch and dinner. If you're looking for great food with healthy choices and lots of creativity and taste, Healthy Garden is your place.
You can eat inside and while the weather is still good you can dine outside as well.
They're right on Main Street in Moorestown.
Moorestown happens to be a great place for a walk downtown with plenty of shops and restaurants.
The interior is so nice, clean and casual.
The menu is big enough to rival most diners, but the offerings are so unique.
From healthy starters, salads and wraps.
To burgers and gourmet pizza.
It's a great atmosphere with a very friendly staff.
They have won so many awards in South Jersey over the past few years, and it's easy to see and taste why.
The tuna wrap was loaded with healthy vegetables and the tuna was fresh.
