Supplies for mothers and babies needed in Union County, NJ

In honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service, the Union County Board of County Commissioners is partnering up with the non-profit, Moms Helping Moms Foundation to encourage residents to step up and donate to a worthy cause.

Diapers, formula, wipes, hygiene supplies, and other necessities for mothers with babies and toddlers can be dropped off in donation bins placed at six locations from Monday, Jan. 16 to Friday, Jan. 31.

“We know that there are families who are going through financial struggles. Anyone can fall on hard times, and the burden of making ends meet is especially difficult for families with babies and young children. We encourage everyone in the community to support our families in need,” said Union County Commissioner Chairman Sergio Granados.

Moms Helping Moms was launched in 2011, to ensure that every baby is provided with life’s basic necessities. The organization provides direct assistance to households with babies and children up to five years old.

Pampers diapers AP loading...

Donation bins are located in the following municipalities:

Cranford - Cranford Municipal Building, 8 Springfield Avenue

Elizabeth - Union County Administration Building lobby, 10 Elizabethtown Plaza

Fanwood - Fanwood Municipal Building, 75 North Martine Avenue

Roselle - Warinanco Sports Center, 1 Park Drive in Warinanco Park

Westfield - Westfield Town Hall, 425 East Broad Street

Westfield - Ralph G. Froehlich Public Safety Building, 300 North Avenue East

All donations must be new and in their original packaging.

Any resident who prefers touchless pick-up can make arrangements through the Union County Office on Women, by calling 908-527-4216 or by email.

