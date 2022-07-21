Unicorn party bus ticketed on NJ road for homemade roof deck

FAIR LAWN — A party bus with a homemade roof deck was pulled over Wednesday on a busy highway in Bergen County.

Fair Lawn police caught up to the revamped mini school bus heading north on Route 208 after it was initially spotted on Route 4 westbound in Paramus.

A summons for "driving on parts not intended for passengers" was issued by officers to the driver, police said.

NY party bus homemade roof deck pulled over in Fair Lawn NJ (courtesy of Boyd A. Loving) Party bus pulled over in Fair Lawn (courtesy of Boyd A. Loving) loading...

The Fair Lawn Police Department also shared on its Facebook page a video clip of the bus taken by photographer Boyd A. Loving.

Comments included speculation about whether the bus had been headed to a Phish concert in New York this coming weekend — NBC New York reported that it was actually headed in the humidity and heat to a "water park in Sussex County."

NY party bus homemade roof deck pulled over in Fair Lawn NJ (courtesy of Boyd A. Loving) Party bus pulled over in Fair Lawn (courtesy of Boyd A. Loving) loading...

"Glinda the Good Bus" has been on the road in the New Jersey and New York area for about the past two years, according to its Instagram account.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

