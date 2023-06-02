🏖 A lot is happening in Asbury Park in the summer of 2023

🏖 Asbury Park Deputy Mayor Amy Quinn previews some major events happening soon

🏖 There are things you need to know about parking and heading to Asbury Park

Asbury Park is a destination where things are happening all spring and summer long and it's shaping up to be epic here in 2023.

You have one of the best beach scenes out there, a fantastic boardwalk experience, lots of artwork and shows, concerts, and so much more when it comes to fun and a list of events.

For the inside scoop and look ahead to the summer in front of us in Asbury Park, Deputy Mayor Amy Quinn joined us on Shore Time with Vin and Dave on 94.3 The Point sponsored by Shoreline Wealth Management on Sunday morning.

Asbury Park boardwalk Asbury Park boardwalk (Lou Russo, Townsquare Media NJ) loading...

Get our free mobile app

You can listen to the full conversation that we had with Asbury Park Deputy Mayor Amy Quinn below.

Part One:

Part Two:

The Must Go To Bars At The Jersey Shore

The Best Cheesesteak Spots In New Jersey

The Creme de la Creme of Jersey Shore Ice Cream Shops

Best Seafood Restaurants at the Jersey Shore