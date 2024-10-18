NJ beauty retailer unveils a ‘wickedly’ new product collection

💄 Ulta Beauty has a new "Wicked" makeup and skincare collection

Are you a good witch or a bad witch?

Why can’t you be both? Or at least look like them?

Channel your inner pinks and greens because beauty retailer Ulta has teamed up with Universal Pictures to launch a multi-branded beauty assortment available at all stores and online (ulta.com) to coincide with the release of “Wicked,” which is set to arrive in movie theaters on November 22.

Ozdust is part of the Wicked collection at Ulta (Ulta Beauty) Ozdust is part of the Wicked collection at Ulta (Ulta Beauty) loading...

Inspired by the film adaptation of the blockbuster Broadway musical about the untold story of the Witches of Oz, the Wicked-themed collection at Ulta has everything covered for beauty enthusiasts, from makeup to nails, to skincare and hair, and more.

Among the makeup products is r.e.m beauty’s limited edition 9-piece makeup set, designed by award-winning superstar Ariana Grande, who plays Glinda the Good Witch in the film.

Elphaba makeup, Wicked Collection at Ulta (Ulta Beauty) Elphaba makeup, Wicked Collection at Ulta (Ulta Beauty) loading...

“The collection invites beauty enthusiasts to embrace their confidence, celebrate and support friendship while discovering the unexpected connections that beauty can create, just as the characters of Wicked do. We’re thrilled to offer an expansive range of transformative products that inspire joy, creativity, and the magic of being true to yourself,” said Chief Merchandising Officer at Ulta Beauty, Monica Arnaudo.

The limited-edition Wicked collection is available through Dec. 25, while supplies last at Ulta stores and online. An assortment will also be available at Ulta Beauty at Target locations.

The products in the Wicked-inspired collection cost anywhere from $8 to $60.

r.e.m. beauty Wicked collection at Ulta (Ulta) r.e.m. beauty Wicked collection at Ulta (Ulta) loading...

r.e.m. beauty by Ariana Grande – This is a multi-dimensional, shimmering, enchanted makeup capsule, with every shade designed exclusively for Wicked, including a 12-shade storybook palette and sets inspired by Glinda and Elphaba.

Beekman body products Wicked collection at Ulta (Ulta Beauty) Beekman body products Wicked collection at Ulta (Ulta Beauty) loading...

Beekman 1802 – This Wicked-inspired collection features spellbinding skincare and bewitching body care that will leave you wondering if it’s magic or kindness.

OPI nail Wicked collection at Ulta (Ulta Beauty) OPI nail Wicked collection at Ulta (Ulta Beauty) loading...

OPI —This special collection features a palette ranging from Glinda’s perfectly pink shades to Elphaba’s magical greens, with shimmer, pearl, and glow-in-the-dark effects. It is available in original nail lacquer, long-wear infinite shine, and xPRESS/ON press-on nails.

IT brushes Wicked collection at Ulta (Ulta Beauty) It brushes Wicked collection at Ulta (Ulta Beauty) loading...

It Brushes for Ulta – This limited-edition Ulta-exclusive blush and foundation makeup brush set features custom pink and green liquid handles filled with glitter, stars, and more accents.

Wicked caboodles at Ulta (Ulta Beauty) Wicked caboodles at Ulta (Ulta Beauty) loading...

Caboodles – The limited edition on-the-go girl cases, available in two color combinations inspired by Glinda and Elphaba, feature a Wicked vibe, functional form, and themed sticker sheets, making them the ultimate organizers for your beauty products.

Conair Wicked collection hairdryer at Ulta (Ulta Beauty) Conair Wicked collection hairdryer at Ulta (Ulta Beauty) loading...

Conair – Hair dryers, styling tools, mirrors, and accessories with a Wicked theme are available.

Tartan + Twine train case Wicked collection at Ulta (Ulta Beauty) Tartan + Twine train case Wicked collection at Ulta (Ulta Beauty) loading...

Tartan + Twine by Conair – Transport yourself to the Emerald City with Wicked-inspired cosmetic bags. From pink to green, these enchanting bags will keep all your beauty products well-organized.

Wet Brush Wicked collection at Ulta (Ulta Beauty) Wet Brush Wicked collection at Ulta (Ulta Beauty) loading...

Wet Brush – Featuring Detangle and Style Kits inspired by Glinda, Elphaba, and Emerald City, including an original detangler and hair accessory.

Wella Wicked collection at Ulta (Ulta Beauty) Wella Wicked collection at Ulta (Ulta Beauty) loading...

Wella – This care set will repair and strengthen your hair and nails with Wella Professional Ultimate Repair Miracle Hair Rescue, and OPI Repair Mode Bond Building Nail Serum.

Scuni Wicked collection at Ulta (Ulta Beauty) Scuni Wicked collection at Ulta (Ulta Beauty) loading...

Scunci – Experience the duality of Glinda and Elphaba with Wicked hair accessories by Scunci. Pink goes well with green in this limited-edition collection.

For more information about the exclusive assortment, visit here.

There are currently 46 Ulta Beauty stores in New Jersey.

