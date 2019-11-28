Uber driver had fake ID and was dealing drugs, North Jersey cops say

Everyone seems to be getting into the gig economy. Even drug dealers?

Bergen County prosecutors say an Uber driver was busted on Monday with a fake driver's license and a hidden compartment in his car. Investigators later confirmed that he was running a drug mill out of his apartment in Passaic, where prosecutors said cops found a trove of narcotics and paraphernalia.

Gregory Alba-Mata, 38, was pulled over by the county Narcotic Task Force on Route 80 in Saddle Brook.

Police said Alba-Mata had a Pennsylvania driver's license with his picture but the identifying information of another person.

They said they also found an electronically operated hidden compartment in the rear floor of his 2009 Subaru Tribeca.

At his 8th Avenue apartment, police said they found two pounds of black tar heroin, four pounds of powder heroin, several hundred fentanyl pills, five ounces of cocaine, as well as a kilo press and packaging material.

11 8th Ave. in Passaic, where prosecutors say they found a drug mill. (Google Maps)

Uber officials said they had no record of Gregory Alba-Mata working for them. It was not clear whether he was working for Uber or another ride-share company under his stolen identify because prosecutors did not publicly reveal his alias or explain how they knew he was an Uber driver.

Alba-Mata was charged with first-degree maintaining drug-production facility, first-degree possession of cocaine and heroin with intent to distribute, second-degree possession of oxycodone with intent to distribute and fourth-degree identity theft.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Thursday whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.