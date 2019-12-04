Two rounds of showers for NJ Wednesday, temps still below-normal

On Tuesday, I promised there are no major storm systems on the horizon for the Garden State. And that absolutely still holds true. However, a couple of little waves riding through our atmosphere will make for some unsettled weather Wednesday. No big deal, but let's dig into the details.

Your Wednesday morning is starting with a line of light precipitation pushing across the Delaware River into western New Jersey. Temperatures are very close to the magical freezing mark, with the 32-degree contour running right through the Pine Barrens. Therefore, southwestern New Jersey will see mainly rain showers, while the rest of the state sees snow showers through about 10 a.m.

No significant travel issues are expected from the scattered snowflakes. However, visibility may be reduced in pockets of snow. And some spots could even see a fresh dusting of snow on grassy surface.

Most of Wednesday will feature periods of clouds and sun — I suspect clouds will win the day overall. High temperatures will reach the lower to mid 40s — that is about 5 degrees below-normal for early December. Just like Tuesday, areas with snow on the ground will be the coolest in the state.

Our next batch of precipitation will arrive around 4 or 5 p.m., as scattered rain showers drive through the Garden State. (Yes, just rain, thanks to those well-above-freezing temps in the 40s.) The latest guidance shows a few pockets of heavier rain passing through the southern half of the state. But the wet weather won't last long, exiting by about 10 p.m. at the latest.

Skies will clear out Wednesday night, as temperatures dip into the lower 30s. Probably not a hard enough freeze for rain puddles to completely freeze over — just watch for slippery spots early Thursday morning.

We'll bask in plenty of sunshine on Thursday. But it comes with a breeze, adding a little bite to the cool air. High temperatures will be limited to the mid 40s.

Clouds will return quickly on Friday, as a cold front approaches. That will also deliver a round of scattered showers to the Garden State from about midday into Friday afternoon. With high temps in the mid to upper 40s, this is going to be mainly rain again. Although I wouldn't rule out snowflakes in colder NW NJ ,with little to no accumulation expected.

Behind that little front, it will turn breezy as temperatures tumble Friday night. And the start of the weekend will be quite cold.

Despite sunshine and dry weather, Saturday's high temperatures will be stuck in the 30s throughout New Jersey. Sunday will be better. Thermometers are forecast to rise into the mid 40s, as skies transition from sun to clouds.

Our next substantial storm system arrives Monday into Tuesday of next week. And it looks like we'll get a dose of warmer air too. Daytime temperatures should reach into the 50s. (Maybe even 60?!) Current forecast models paint scattered rain over New Jersey on Monday, with steadier rain for Tuesday. But that timeline is subject to change as early next week draws closer and this forecast becomes clearer.

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.