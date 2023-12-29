Two NJ cities are in the Top 20 for foreclosed homes

The pandemic got the trend going and inflation, high interest rates, and consumer debt have kept it going: foreclosure rates are on the rise, climbing 6% year to year in October.

Using information from property data company ATTOM, an investing site called Insider Monkey compiled a list of the 30 cities with the most foreclosures in the first half of 2023

Unfortunately, New Jersey is represented on this list.

Trenton, NJ (Townsquare Media) Trenton, NJ (Townsquare Media) loading...

At number 20 nationally is Trenton: Foreclosure rate: 1 in every 456 housing units. Trenton has a median property value of $305,957, while the median household income is $85,687. The homeownership rate is 63%, and 61.3% of homes have been mortgaged.

Atlantic City skyline Atlantic City skyline (Canva) loading...

Up at #2 in Atlantic City/Hammonton: Foreclosure rate: 1 in every 307 housing units. In this area, the median property values are reported at $332,666, and the median household income is $66,473. The homeownership rate is 66.9%, while the mortgage rate is 58.6%.

Technically, New Jersey has a third entry on the list; Camden is folded in with Philadelphia and Wilmington, DE. That market is number nine with a foreclosure rate of 1 in every 394 housing units.

The only metro area with a higher foreclosure rate than AC is Cleveland/Elyria, OH with a foreclosure rate of 1 in every 301 units. The median property values in Cleveland-Elyria were recorded at $214,136, while the median household income stood at $61,320. The homeownership rate in the area is 65%, with 61.4% of homes being mortgaged.

Restaurants that closed in New Jersey During 2023 Here are some of the restaurants that closed their doors around New Jersey in 2023 listed alphabetically. Did your favorite restaurant close in 2023? Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

LOOK: The 100 Best TV Shows From the ’90s Stacker ranked the top 100 shows from the ’90s in English according to IMDb user score. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom