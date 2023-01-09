Two NJ bakeries merge, prepare to go national

Exciting times in the Atlantic City bakery scene. In a city known for its bread, two bakeries have merged and will be selling their products nationally.

Formica Freitag Bakery has joined with Vallenti’s Italian Bakery to deliver Atlantic City bread nationwide.

According to the Press of Atlantic City, the combined business will allow for shipping frozen bread all over, using a new freezing technique developed recently.

General Manager Frank Freitag told the Press:

The secret is that we are using what they call the quick freeze technology. Normally it would take six hours (to freeze bread). This bread is frozen in about 30 seconds with liquid nitrogen.

This quick freezing allows the bread to be fully baked before shipping; on the other end, the bread simply needs to thaw out at room temperature.

According to Valenti’s website:

We are a family owned and operated bakery specializing in baking the world famous Atlantic City Bread in addition to other products such as dinner rolls, pretzel rolls, potato rolls, rich buttery brioche, authentic New York style kettle-boiled bagels, challah bread, pizza shells and more! All baked and delivered fresh daily.

The roots of the Formica Freitag bakery go back to 1919 when Francesco Formica opened his bakery in Atlantic City; it’s been at its current location on Arctic Street since 1928.

The new operation will keep both Formica’s Bakery in AC and Valenti’s in Egg Harbor.

