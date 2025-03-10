Two days of spectacular springlike weather for NJ: Sunny and 60s

The Bottom Line

The official start of Spring is now just ten days away. And we have an incredibly pleasant springtime forecast coming up — including New Jersey's warmest pair of days since last November.

But — yes, of course there's a "but" — as excited as I am for the warm weather, there are some important things to keep in mind:

1.) The Jersey Shore absolutely will not hit 60 degrees. Ocean water temperatures are in the chilly 40s, so coastal communities will be much cooler than inland areas.

2.) With our next chance of substantial rain on Sunday (at the earliest), concerns over drought and wildfire danger are spiralling again.

3.) It is not going to be springlike all week, with a midweek pause to the warmth coming.

Monday

You will need a jacket or sweater Monday morning. But maybe not for a few hours Monday afternoon?

Most of New Jersey is starting the day near 40 degrees. There are some colder pockets around, even NW NJ in the 20s. But once mid-morning rolls around, thermometers should start to rise quickly.

Expect golden sunshine, completely dry weather, and relatively light winds (compared the past few days) throughout Monday. High temperatures will reach about 60 to 65 degrees. That is 10 to 15 degrees above normal for mid-March. Very nice all around.

Once sunset approaches — around 7 p.m. now in Eastern Daylight Time — you will be quickly reaching for a jacket or sweater. Overnight temps will once again bottom out around 40 degrees. I do not see any widespread freezes for the foreseeable future — just frosts and localized freezes.

Tuesday

Another beautiful day.

Even more sunshine. And I think it will get even warmer than Monday, with highs in the mid 60s. Rivalling our warmest day of 2025 so far (which was March 1).

Wednesday

And that's it! Our warming trend gets "paused" on Wednesday, as a weak cold front introduces cooler air to New Jersey. This is not going to be another big, bad arctic blast — just different and noticeably cooler weather.

Wednesday's weather will be partly sunny and breezy. HIgh temperatures will come down to the lower-mid 50s. That is still just above normal for this time of year.

Thursday

By Thursday, winds will shift to blow from the northeast. That is an on-shore flow. Which, combined with those chilly springtime ocean temperatures, will keep statewide air temperatures even cooler.

There will be some variety to temperatures on Thursday. To the north and east, highs will only reach about 50 degrees. Again, not quite cold, and not quite warm, but seasonable. To the southwest, far away from the cooling influence of the coast, 60 degrees is a possibility.

Thursday will bring a mix of sun and clouds to the skies over New Jersey, possibly with heavier influence on the cloud cover. Models even hint at a sprinkle at some point, but the chance and potential impacts are so low it is almost not worth a mention.

The Extended Forecast

Friday will be similar to Thursday in several aspects: Mostly cloudy skies, a light on-shore breeze, and afternoon temperatures generally between 50 and 60 degrees.

And then the warmth is on again!

60+ degrees should return for inland areas on Saturday, albeit with continued cloud cover.

Temps may surge further into the 60s on Sunday ahead of an approaching cold front. But that front will likely spark pockets of rain throughout the day Sunday. There could be some embedded thunderstorms to watch for too. Definitely looking like the worse of the two days of winter's last weekend.

