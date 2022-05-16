CAMDEN — Two men are in custody and face felony charges for the murder of a teenager killed during an armed robbery in broad daylight, officials say.

Mihkael Greene, 19, and Nysar Streater, 21, are charged with felony murder. They also face second-degree firearms offenses.

Victim Yahmir Catoe, 18, was held at gunpoint at a city park at around 10:15 a.m. Saturday, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office. Greene and Streater are accused of killing him in an attempted robbery gone wrong.

Prosecutors said Streater was trying to restrain their victim when Greene fired his gun. One of Greene's bullets hit Streater in his hand, officials said.

Police found Catoe on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound at Reverend Evers Park.

Rev. Evers Park

First responders transported him to a local hospital where he received treatment for several hours. Catoe was pronounced dead at 4:22 p.m., officials said.

Officers found Streater at the same hospital receiving treatment for his hand Saturday and arrested him. Authorities picked up Greene the next day.

A Go Fund Me for Catoe's funeral expenses was created shortly after his death. Creator Sharee Mercado said the teenager recently graduated from a Camden high school.

"He fought so hard but God had the final say," Mercado said. "Yahmir loved his family and was a joy to be around."

A teacher who had Catoe as a student said on social media that he was "truly a great kid."

"One of my former students was senselessly murdered this morning," the educator said Saturday. "He was one of the sweetest, most respectful students I’ve ever had."

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

