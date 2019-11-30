Two cats, guinea pig abandoned at Woodbridge pet store

WOODBRIDGE — Police are working to identify the people who abandoned a guinea pig and two cats at PetSmart store this week.

The guinea pig was left with a note from its family at the store on St. Georges Avenue on Nov. 23. The day before Thanksgiving, two cats were found in a box, police said.

The note says that the guinea pig was named "Oreo" and its family was moving.

"Please take me, looking for a loving family," the note says.

The Woodbridge Animal Group, which provides support for the homeless animals in the care of the Woodbridge Animal Shelter & Pet Adoption Center, said that they are working with the property managers and police to review security footage to determine who left the animals.

A representative of the Woodbridge Animal Center on Saturday said all three animals are doing well.

Oreo is available for adoption while the cats are waiting for a vet to clear them medically and to spay them.

The group pointed out that pet stores are not shelters and that surrender fees can be waived if there is a financial concern. Shelters also are staffed 24 hours a day.

Note left with a guinea pig outside PetSmart in Woodbridge (Woodbridge Animal Group)

In August, the Edison Animal Shelter reported that a woman left kittens in onion bags at the Whole Foods on at least four occasions.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

More from New Jersey 101.5