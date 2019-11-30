Two cats, guinea pig abandoned at Woodbridge pet store

Guinea pig (L) and cats left outside PetSmart in Woodbridge (Woodbridge Animal Group)

WOODBRIDGE — Police are working to identify the people who abandoned a guinea pig and two cats at PetSmart store this week.

The guinea pig was left with a note from its family at the store on St. Georges Avenue on Nov. 23. The day before Thanksgiving, two cats were found in a box, police said.

The note says that the guinea pig was named "Oreo" and its family was moving.

"Please take me, looking for a loving family," the note says.

The Woodbridge Animal Group, which provides support for the homeless animals in the care of the Woodbridge Animal Shelter & Pet Adoption Center, said that they are working with the property managers and police to review security footage to determine who left the animals.

A representative of the Woodbridge Animal Center on Saturday said all three animals are doing well.

Oreo is available for adoption while the cats are waiting for a vet to clear them medically and to spay them.

The group pointed out that pet stores are not shelters and that surrender fees can be waived if there is a financial concern. Shelters also are staffed 24 hours a day.

Note left with a guinea pig outside PetSmart in Woodbridge (Woodbridge Animal Group)

In August, the Edison Animal Shelter reported that a woman left kittens in onion bags at the Whole Foods on at least four occasions.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

More from New Jersey 101.5

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: Animals, Middlesex County, Woodbridge
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top