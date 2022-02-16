GLOUCESTER TWP. — Police responded to the Blackwood section of this Camden County township a week ago to investigate the latest in a statewide string of attempts to pry highly-valued catalytic converters from unattended vehicles.

A release from the Gloucester Township Police Department on Wednesday said that on Feb. 9, a woman reported to officers that as she was leaving Skeeters Pub on Coles Road, she saw her vehicle hoisted on a jack, with a female standing next to it and a man underneath.

Both individuals fled in a white SUV, police said, but the victim was able to provide authorities with clothing descriptions and a partial license plate number, leading to a stop of the SUV that resulted in the arrests of Megan Stahl, 36, and Arnaldo Vazquez, 33, both of Camden.

Get our free mobile app

In the SUV, police also observed power tools associated with removing catalytic converters, along with two tires that matched two others left at the incident scene. Those were thought to be decoys, to make it look like Stahl and Vazquez were changing a tire.

Catalytic converters, which assist in reducing emissions, are typically constructed of expensive metals and are targeted by thieves to be sold for a profit, according to Gloucester Township police.

Stahl was charged with third-degree attempted theft and a disorderly persons offense of possession of drug paraphernalia, and released on a summons.

Vazquez was also charged with third-degree attempted theft and remanded to the Camden County Correctional Facility. Court appearances for both individuals are pending.

Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.

Best coffee places recommended in Central Jersey

Update: NJ arrests in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot A year later, more than 20 people from New Jersey have been charged with involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.