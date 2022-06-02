Twitter War: Murphy and Durr spar over NJ gun control measures

With his package of gun reform bills stalled in the state legislature, Gov. Phil Murphy used Wednesday's mass shooting in Tulsa, OK, to urge lawmakers to take action.

"We don't have to live like this," Murphy Tweeted, "It’s time for Congress to pass nationwide gun safety legislation and for the Legislature to pass our sweeping gun safety bill package."

The House Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing Thursday on a bill that would raise the age limit for purchasing a semi-automatic centerfire rifle from 18 to 21.

The bill would also make it a federal offense to manufacture or possess large-capacity magazines, and would create a grant program to buy back such magazines.

The Senate, however, is unlikely to take up the bill.

Murphy's comments sparked a terse exchange with Sen. Ed Durr, R-Gloucester, who tweeted, "Not one gun restriction you pushed will stop these shootings," and added that when Murphy gives up his State Police protection he will take Murphy's concerns seriously.

An angry Murphy previously called out Durr at a news conference a day after the Uvalde, Tx, school massacre.

Murphy demanded the legislature post all gun bills for an immediate vote, including those that would roll back existing laws.

"Let the people of New Jersey see who votes yes to high capacity ammunition magazines, as Sen. Ed Durr wants,” Murphy said, "Let the people of New Jersey see who votes yes to allowing anyone to carry a concealed gun, as Sen. Durr and Assemblyman Ron Dancer want."

He also suggested a vote be taken on another measure sponsored by Durr that would repeal the so-called Red Flag law, and allow those known to have made violent threats, including domestic abusers to have access to as many guns as they want.

To date, neither Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, D-Middlesex, nor Senate President Nick Scutari, D-Union, have said whether the bills will be posted for a vote.

The Associated Press and previous reporting from David Matthau were used for this story.

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

