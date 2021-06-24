Twitter fight: Ted Cruz zings NJ, Murphy swings back

TRENTON – Gov. Phil Murphy and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas got into a bit of a Twitter dustup over someone relocating from New Jersey to the Lone Star State.

Cruz set the exchange in motion Tuesday afternoon, when he tweeted a photo of a moving van towing a car with New Jersey license plates in Houston. "Welcome to Texas!" he wrote.

A day later, Murphy retorted Wednesday with a reference to Cruz going on a family vacation to Mexico in February when Texas was enduring a weather disaster, with power, heat and water lost across the state for days amid sub-freezing temperatures.

Some New Jerseyans cheered on the clapback, while others noted Cruz had a point (and photo proof). The exchange generated above-average interactions for Murphy's tweets, though no response from Cruz. A few, including state Senate Majority Leader Loretta Weinberg, D-Bergen, noted the potential implications of newcomers changing Texas politics.

Incidentally, according to the Census Bureau's American Community Survey, about 2% of Texas residents in 2019, nearly 560,000 people, lived in a different state in 2018. In New Jersey, that was around 1.7% of residents, a bit over 149,000 people.

Those included around 10,300 people who'd gone from New Jersey to Texas – and about 4,900 people who'd gone from Texas to New Jersey.

Michael Symons is State House bureau chief for New Jersey 101.5. Contact him at michael.symons@townsquaremedia.com.

