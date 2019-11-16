As most of you know Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday. I've been very blessed over the years to have a big family, lots of friends and have always been able to make a big Thanksgiving meal to share and celebrate.

However, for thousands of families in New Jersey it is not certain they will be able to enjoy the same type of big holiday dinner. Food insecurity is a painful reality for many families throughout the state.

Thanks to charities such as Fulfill (formerly the Food Bank of Monmouth and Ocean Counties) and community support, this uncertainty doesn't have to exist.

I've had the pleasure of working with Fulfill over the years and they are one of my favorite charities in the area. The work they do is simply incredible.

Just last year they provided over 12 million meals across 280 food pantries and soup kitchens, and they served over 15,000 people with their mobile pantry. Plus to date, they've helped 340 students graduate with culinary training to pursue careers in food service.

If you're in the Neptune area please consider dropping off a turkey this year. They are located at 3300 Route 66, Neptune, NJ and open Mon-Fri, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. You could also drop off recommended non-perishable food items or if you're too far and still want to help you could simply donate funds on their website.

As we all get ready for our big Thanksgiving meal in a few weeks, please consider joining me in helping those in need of a little more for their table this year.