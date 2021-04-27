NJ heroes are feeding hungry families this week

My friends Assemblywoman Serena DiMaso and former Lt. Governor Kim Guadagno are spending countless hours helping struggling NJ families get their next meal.

So many people have been displaced by the reckless and unnecessary lockdown policies. Businesses have folded, people have been put on the unemployment line and those who are struggling before the lockdown are suffering that much more. Thankfully, Fulfill is at the ready to help those in need.

On Wednesday of this week, Kim and Serena will be on hand at Bell Works in Holmdel, NJ helping distribute food to those in need. Just another example of why we need to support those leaders who put politics aside in order to help people.

Please join us if you are able. Whether you want to help or are in need, we'll see you in Holmdel on Wednesday.

FulFill Food Bank

