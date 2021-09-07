Having unemployment issues? This is who you want to call (Opinion)

Every time I bring up unemployment on the show, our phone lines blow up.

So many thousands of people across NJ still waiting for money they are entitled to receive. So many people frustrated with the sheer incompetence at every level of government. Motor Vehicles and NJ Transit top the list of mismanaged government agencies for sure. The Health Department should be closed for good given the fact that NJ literally had the worst response to the pandemic out of all 50 states.

That said, the one department that comes up constantly is Unemployment. I'm not blaming the people that work in the department, most are hardworking people who genuinely want to help. The problem, like in all NJ government, is a lack of leadership, vision and management skills.

The work around is to contact your NJ State Senator and ask them for help by intervening and calling unemployment on your behalf. Unfortunately, since most members of the legislature have been full on apologists for the incompetent fool we call governor, you may have some trouble.

Here's what to do...

First, find your legislators here: www.njleg.state.nj.us/districts/districtnumbers.asp

Then call them and ask for help.

If you do not hear back within 48 hours, go to plan B. That's when you call my friend Assemblywoman Serena DiMaso's office and tell them I sent you. Her office number is (732) 444-1838. She's helped hundreds of NJ residents over the past year and continues to fight for New Jersey even when those in need are not in her district.

That's what leadership looks like. That's why after she leaves the Assembly in January, NJ will be at a loss. Hopefully, NJ voters will have another chance to elevate this courageous and competent leader.

Stay tuned.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

