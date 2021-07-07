DiMaso eyes political comeback against Kim

Just weeks removed from losing the fight of her political life, exiled republican Assemblywoman Serena DiMaso (R-Holmdel) is plotting her next move. A long simmering feud between DiMaso and Monmouth County party boss Sheriff Shaun Golden left her the odd-person out of the recent GOP primary. Running off the line, DiMaso lost the primary to Golden's hand picked candidates and her term expires at the end of this legislative session. Despite Golden's efforts to kill her political career, DiMaso has vowed she is not going anywhere.

Newjerseyglobe.com is reporting DiMaso is considering a run for congress in the Ocean/Burlington County based 3rd district. That would take DiMaso out of the influence of Golden, but pit her against Democrat Andy Kim. Kim flipped that district in 2018 when he defeated the popular Tom MacArthur in the closest House race in the state. DiMaso has been a strong fundraiser, but Kim has already amassed over $2 million for his re-election campaign.

DiMaso's former campaign manager told the Globe no decision has been made yet, but all options are on the table. Many variables and potential hurdles could factor in to DiMaso's final decision, including a primary. At least two other candidates have declared their intention to run. It's unclear if Ocean County republicans would unite behind DiMaso, although she reportedly has the support of former chairman George Gilmore.

Another issue is redistricting. The state is six months away from redrawing congressional district boundaries. Any redrawing is likely to favor democrats, who remain solidly in power statewide. The good news is New Jersey will not lose any seats. Our representation in the House will remain at 12 seats.

LOOK: Here are the 25 best places to live in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in New Jersey using data from Niche . Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.