Former Lt. Governor Kim Guadagno has been named Executive Director of Mercy Center in Asbury Park.

Guadagno most recently made headlines over her decision to leave the Republican Party and when she was fired as the head of Fulfill.

New Jersey's first Lt. Governor as running mate to Chris Christie, Guadagno has bounced around since losing the race for Governor to Phil Murphy nearly four years ago. She went back into private law practice before landing the gig at Fulfill, a community food bank. The board of directors terminated her for failing to apply for CARES Act funding, but she hinted it was politically motivated.

In her new role at Mercy Center, she will be tasked with leading an organization that was founded by the Sisters of Mercy and provides emergency services to families facing financial difficulties in the Asbury Park area.

Mary Beth Radke, Chair of Mercy Center’s Board of Trustees issued a statement welcoming Guadagno to her new role. “Our search for a new Executive Director allowed us to consider a number of excellent candidates from many walks of life and, after careful consideration, we are so pleased to welcome Kim Guadagno into this critical role,” Radke said.

“As the new Executive Director of Mercy Center, I will work diligently to build on the great work of the Sisters of Mercy, and Sister Carol specifically, in order to bring a voice to our neighbors in need. In all my endeavors, I promise to support Mercy Center’s mission to empower, enrich and educate people facing socio-economic challenges to realize their full potential, with a special emphasis on women and children.” - Mercy Center Executive Director Kim Guadagno

Guadagno remains well connected throughout the state, carrying relationships she built with public and private sector entities while serving as Christie's second in command. She was Christie's liaison to the business community and frequently gave out her personal cell phone number at public events.

She filed paperwork in July to become an unaffiliated voter, after being a registered republican for three decades. It is believed to be the result of on ongoing feud with Monmouth County Republican Chairman Shaun Golden, who succeeded Guadagno as Monmouth County Sherriff.

8 sharks you may find off New Jersey's coast

Seven boardwalk games and how they can be stacked against you