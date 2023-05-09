Tuesday NJ weather: Limited showers and clouds, for just one day

The Bottom Line

Tuesday's forecast actually looks better than it did just a day ago. The track of a storm system digging south of New Jersey is drifting even farther south. That means rain will be even more limited. However, clouds, an on-shore breeze, and cooler temperatures will prevail regardless.

After Tuesday, we flip right back to beautiful weather. The sun comes out. Temperatures warm into the 70s again. 80+ degrees is even a possibility at the end of the week.

Tuesday

After a trio of spectacular weather days, our weather takes a little step backward on Tuesday. But I have upgraded the forecast from "blah" to just "eh".

A few waves of showers will clip the Garden State from the south during the daytime hours Tuesday. (One of them is here as of this writing, in fact.) That means approximately the southern half of the state is most prone to spotty raindrops. I would not rule out a brief shower or sprinkle north of Interstate 195 at some point, but it looks like a mainly dry time there.

Showers will clip the southern half of New Jersey Tuesday. (Accuweather) Showers will clip the southern half of New Jersey Tuesday. (Accuweather) loading...

No matter where you are, skies will be mostly cloudy. And our wind will blow gently from the northeast — off the cool ocean. Those factors will combine to keep temperatures below normal.

Expect highs somewhere in the 60s. The cool spot will probably be the southern coast, which could dip into the 50s during periods of rain. Meanwhile, far northern NJ will see some breaks of sun, and highs closer to 70 degrees.

Skies will start to clear Tuesday late afternoon and evening. That will open up the possibility of chilly temperatures overnight, averaging mid 40s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday

Another stretch of pleasant, bright, warming weather begins.

As a broad area of high pressure builds in Wednesday, skies will become mostly sunny, with light winds and dry weather.

A pronounced warming trend is on through the second half of this week. (Accuweather) A pronounced warming trend is on through the second half of this week. (Accuweather) loading...

High temperatures Wednesday afternoon will shoot for around 70 degrees. That is very close to normal for early May. And quite pleasant.

Thursday

Even more sunshine. And even warmer temperatures.

Highs will push to around 75 to 80 degrees on Thursday, under mostly sunny skies.

A beautiful June-ish kind of day. And that's all I have to say about Thursday's forecast.

Friday

Some clouds will creep in on Friday. But that will not impede our warmup. Nor our streak of dry weather.

High temperatures will end up around 80 degrees across most of the state on Friday. And with rising dew points, into the 50s, you might feel a little hint of humidity in the air too.

A bubble of warm, dry air will stay over New Jersey through the start of the upcoming weekend. (Accuweather) A bubble of warm, dry air will stay over New Jersey through the start of the upcoming weekend. (Accuweather) loading...

The Extended Forecast

Saturday will probably be the warmest day of the week, with highs averaging lower 80s across New Jersey. Just like Friday, cloud cover will become more and more abundant. But that should not interfere with a beautiful summerlike day.

Things turn a little iffy around Mother's Day Sunday, as a series of disturbances threaten rain and cool temperatures. At the moment, I favor most (if not all) wet weather coming on Monday. And that cooldown will only be back down to seasonable levels, in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

