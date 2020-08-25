TSA agent to the rescue after wedding dress gets lost in Newark

NEWARK — A TSA agent made sure a wedding dress forgotten at Newark Liberty International Airport on Friday got to the bride in time for her nuptials.

TSA administrative assistant Loletta Nathan-Gordon noticed a lost-and-found submission for the dress in Terminal C. Within minutes, she learned that the lost red-roller bag with the dress was still in the terminal.

Christopher Cepeda, brother to bride Narolin Cepeda, said the family was not hopeful that the dress would be found because the form said the response was about five days.

“But thanks to Loletta, she called me immediately after the request and I was ecstatic to hear from TSA so quickly," Cepeda said.

The dress arrived in Ohio at 8:55 a.m. the next day, in plenty of time for the wedding. Nathan-Gordon paid for the overnight shipping.

“I put myself in the bride’s shoes. I could only imagine how stressful that would have been for me if my mom would have left the dress behind. I would have freaked out," Narolin Cepeda said.

