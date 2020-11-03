Trump vs. Biden: Live NJ election 2020 results

Election results are never complete — and certainly never official — on election night. But for the 2020 election, New Jersey may not have the full results for weeks.

See here throughout Election Day and Night for updates, as well as unofficial results as they come in. Results will not include provisional ballots cast on Election Day, and may not include all mail-in or machine votes.

Election watchers should note, however, that Tuesday night's results will not include mail-in ballots that are still working their way through the mail or the provisional ballots filled out by voters at polling places on Tuesday. Counties will not begin to count provisional votes until Nov. 10, to make sure those same voters did not also vote by mail.

It would surprise no one if Democratic former Vice President Joe Biden picked up New Jersey's 14 electoral votes for his column. The last Republican to carry the Garden State was George H.W. Bush in 1988. In 2016, Democrat Hillary Clinton bested Donald Trump with 55% of the state's vote — nearly 2.15 million votes – to Trump's 41% and 1.6 million votes.

Update, 3:30 p.m: By Tuesday, counties had already received more than 3.7 million votes, which already was close to the 3.87 million who voted four years ago.

A Rutgers-Eagleton Poll conducted Oct. 18 to 24 found Biden leading among likely voters with 61% to President Donald Trump's 37%.

The survey found that Biden's support cut across the state's diverse spectrum, with the Democrat leading Trump in most demographics and basically tying with Trump in two.