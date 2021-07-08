Donald Trump’s golf club in Colts Neck has agreed to pay a $400,000 fine to the state Division of Alcohol Control to settle a 2015 case in which a customer drove drunk after being served and got into an fatal crash that killed his father.

.

Andrew Halder, then 35, had been drinking at the club when he left with his father in his Mini Cooper.

On Route 18 about 3 p.m. on a Sunday in August 2015, Halder, who was over the legal limit, hit a curb and the car flipped over, ejecting and killing Gary Halder, Monmouth County prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said Trump's club was put on notice in 2019 that the state wanted to pull the alcohol licenses at all his other clubs in Bedminster and Pine Hill.

According to the terms of the agreement the clubs will make a $100,000 payment once a year every October. It will also will not be permitted to sell alcohol on carts through Dec. 31 although beer sales will be allowed. Halder purchased his alcoholic beverages via cart the day of the crash.

Servers will also have to be trained by a "nationally recognized organization" by Aug. 31. The club must maintain proof of training while employed at the clubs and for up to a year after employment is terminated.

The Trump Organization, the company that runs the clubs, is also facing allegations of illegally using the presidential seal as a marker at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, Forbes reported on an Instagram account showing the seal in the grass posted on July 5.

Federal law prohibits its use in a way by a private company that conveys "a false impression of sponsorship or approval by the Government of the United States."

ProPublica reported in 2018 that the Trump Organization ordered golf tees with the presidential seal that were removed after being brought to their attention.

Former President Donald Trump made his announcement about suing Facebook, Twitter and Google on Wednesday at the Bedminster club.

The Trump Organization on Thursday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

Previous reporting by Sergio Bichao was used in this report

