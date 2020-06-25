Trump boat parade planned at NJ lake, spurring counter-protest

LAKE HOPATCONG — The Sussex County Republican Committee is leading a boat parade Saturday in support of President Donald Trump and his re-election campaign, spurring a counter-demonstration at the same time.

A Facebook event page has gotten more than 600 respondents saying they will attend the event set to begin at 11 a.m., starting at the northern shore of the lake at Byram Cove. Sussex County GOP Committee Chairman Jerry Scanlan is expected to lead the parade around the state's largest lake.

Organizers said they have no idea on an estimated number of boats that will take part, as it's the first time they're holding such a political boat parade.

A counter-protest called "No Hate on Our Lake" has been planned by two local brothers, with a gathering point on the western shore of Lake Hopatcong.

"We’re seeing hundreds of Trump supporters planning to spread their message at our home, Lake Hopatcong. We believe that the presidency of Donald Trump stands for hatred and bigotry. We’re going out to protest his presidency and his message. Our goal is to demonstrate that we have a voice in this community as well, and Trump and his supporters will not go unopposed in our home which we cherish dearly," Matthew Steinbaum and Noah Steinbaum said in a written response to New Jersey 101.5.

According to the Steinbaums, the "peaceful and safely organized" counter event will meet at the River Styx Bridge, with protesters both on the bridge and gathered in boats at 11 a.m.

The gathering point means the two groups should meet roughly 15 minutes or so after the Trump parade sets off on the water, based on a map of the intended route and timeline shared by the Sussex County GOP Facebook page.

