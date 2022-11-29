Truck, overturned car on Garden State Parkway cause huge delays

SAYREVILLE — Two people were seriously injured in separate crashes in the southbound lanes of the Garden State Parkway early Monday afternoon.

The crashes caused a 12-mile delay.

A tractor-trailer went off the right side of the road, hitting a guardrail and concrete support beam around 12:50 p.m., according to State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez. The driver, Philip Gardner, 52, of Akron, Ohio, was trapped nd sustained serious injuries.

Trucks are not allowed on any part of the Garden State Parkway.

Three minutes later a Honda Civic went off the left side of the road less than a half-mile to the south struck a guardrail, overturned and struck several trees, Goez said.

Driver Ibintalib Johnson, 24, of Irvington was ejected and seriously injured in the crash.

Goez did not say if there was any connection between the two crashes. No charges have been filed in either crash.

Investigations of both incidents caused big delays on the Parkway during Monday afternoon’s commute. Traffic was backed up from the New Jersey Turnpike in Woodbridge over the Driscoll Bridge to the crash scene 12 miles away.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

