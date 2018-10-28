Trooper’s son couldn’t wait to be born, so dad stepped in

DENVILLE — As any parent will tell you, one of the first rules of parenthood is to expect the unexpected. A trooper was reminded of that earlier this week when he helped deliver his son on the side of the road.

Trooper Rob Rohel and his wife Jenna were on their way to Denville Hospital on the night of Sept. 19 when Mrs. Roehl realized she wasn't going to make it all the way to the delivery room. The trooper pulled his car to the side of the road on Route 94 in Sparta and helped deliver the baby.

New Jersey State Police

Rohel cleared his son's airway and made sure the umbilical cord was clear before driving the rest of the way to the hospital. While he didn't call 9-1-1, on his way to the hospital, the State Police said "we recommend you do (call 9-1-1) should you find yourselves in a similar situation!"

New Jersey State Police

"Lastly, we'd just like to recognize Jenna and all of the moms we mention in our baby delivery stories," the State Police said. "As great a job as our troopers do in these highly stressful situations, these brave women are the unsung heroes."

