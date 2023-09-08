🍤 TripAdvisor picks the top NJ Chinese food restaurants by region

🐔 Some offer traditional classics as well as modern fare

🍲 Do you agree with the picks?

One of the great things about New Jersey is that the state is not lacking when it comes to cuisine and dining choices.

From pizza to tacos, pork roll to tiramisu, New Jersey has all it all.

There have been many stories about where to get the best Italian, Mexican, and seafood dishes, just to name a few, in the Garden State.

But what about Chinese food? TripAdvisor has picked the four best Chinese food restaurants in New Jersey broken down by region: North, Central (yes, it does exist), South, and Jersey Shore.

Do you agree with the selections?

Hunan Taste Chinese Restaurant in Denville (Photo: Google Maps) Hunan Taste Chinese Restaurant in Denville (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

North Jersey

Hunan Taste Chinese Restaurant

67 Bloomfield Avenue, Denville

4 Alvin Place, Montclair

Family-owned since 1986, Hunan Taste offers cuisine from the Sichuan, Cantonese, and Mandarin regions. The family opened its first Sichuan restaurant in New York City’s Chinatown. In 1986, they opened Hunan Taste in Denville, and in 2016, another one in Montclair.

The Denville restaurant was built out of an old roller-skating rink and designed to reflect the architecture of an ancient Chinese-style pagoda, according to the website.

It is known for its fine-dining Chinese fare and ornate décor. It was named “Best Chinese Food” nine years in a row by Reader’s Choice, to name a few.

The Montclair location offers a different dining experience. The atmosphere is like an old-world European setting where guests can escape and indulge in an opulent setting.

House specialties in Denville include Sizzling Triple Delight (sauteed sliced beef, chicken, and pork with fresh vegetables in a spicy peppercorn sauce, served on a sizzling platter), Happy Family (sliced tenderloin of pork, beef, chicken, shrimp, and scallops sauteed with vegetables in a brown sauce), Grand Marnier Chicken (crispy white meat chicken sauteed with fresh fruit in a sweet golden Grand Marnier sauce with cashew nuts).

House specialties in Montclair include Three Cup Chicken (an iconic dish of Jiangxi cuisine, chunks of dark meat chicken sauteed with basil, fresh ginger, and garlic), Empire Seafood Combo (jumbo shrimp, scallops, lobster meat, and vegetables sauteed with a spicy Chengdu sauce), Volcano Steak (sliced filet mignon sauteed with mushrooms and onions in our flaming rum sauce).

TripAdvisor reviews:

"This is hands down the most elegant and exceptional Chinese restaurant in Northern New Jersey. Their cuisine is expertly prepared and I have never been disappointed!"

"Dim-Sum, duck, and soup are perfect there. Kung Pao shrimp is literally Pao Pao!! With table side preparation, the ante is raised for a service experience."

"This wonderful, beautiful, ornate, and delicious restaurant was rated by Conde Naste as THE BEST Chinese restaurant on the entire East Coast! That speaks volumes to the quality and beauty of this amazing treasure I have in my town! You will not find better service, or better tasting/quality food at any other Chinese restaurant. Possible not any other restaurant of any type."

Tung Hsing House (Google Maps) Tung Hsing House (Google Maps) loading...

Central Jersey

Tung Hsing House

65 Old Stage Road, Spotswood

Tung Hsing House prides itself on using fresh ingredients. According to the website, the chef prepares flavorful dishes that give people a reason to enjoy each bite.

Some menu favorites include Tangerine Beef (a delicate and unexcelled dish featuring pieces of beef cooked over a high flame and enhanced by a specialty flavored sauce), Ocean’s Treasures (fresh scallops and shrimp sauteed in white sauce with Chinese vegetables), and Kung Pao Delight (tender sliced beef and sliced shrimp sauteed with hot pepper in the chef’s secret brown sauce. Choose broccoli or spinach as the vegetable).

What are people saying on TripAdvisor?

"We ordered the egg rolls, crab Rangoon, boiled dumplings for appetizers. Oh so delicious. Our entrees included Wonton soup, and General Tso’s . Excellent food quality and taste."

"We wanted to visit our favorite Chinese restaurant. For the past 35 years, they’ve prepared some amazing Chinese dishes. A favorite is the General Tso’s chicken with white rice and the Young Chow chicken Lo Mein."

"We have been coming here for 8 years and the food is the best around. Whether it's dine in or take out, the service and friendliness is excellent."

"Coming to this place for years- never disappoints! Love their pepper steak and shrimp fried rice and soup."

Chef Chun (Google Maps) Chef Chun (Google Maps) loading...

South Jersey

Chef Chun Chinese Restaurant

415 Egg Harbor Rd., Sewell, NJ

Family-owned for 20 years, Chef Chun offers authentic Chinese cuisine. According to its website, the sauce is the magic ingredient that blends meat, poultry, seafood, or chicken with fresh vegetables to create unique dishes. All dishes are cooked with vegetable oil and are low in sodium for health-conscious folks.

Chef Chun is also a BYOB.

Chef specialties include shrimp with honey walnuts, seafood in flower baskets, Shanghai duck, and more.

Folks on TripAdvisor give it a thumbs up, too.

"Been coming here for year and they have the best Chinese food in the area of Washington Township. Have gone to places in Sicklerville, Turnersville, and Williamstown and nothing compares."

"My family & I have been going here forever. The food here is better than Chinatown in Phila. and New York. Food is always fresh and delicious."

"My family goes to Chef Chun twice a month. Usually once for dine-in, and once for take out. The food is absolutely the best in the area! The staff are extremely nice, and the service is excellent."

EastWind at Oceans Resort Casino in Atlantic City (Google Maps) EastWind at Resorts Casino Hotel in Atlantic City (Google Maps) loading...

Jersey Shore

EastWind

1133 Boardwalk Resorts Casino Hotel, Atlantic City

EastWind is located just steps away from the casino floor on the Atlantic City boardwalk. It features a great selection of classically prepared appetizers, entrees, and bowls of noodle soup of Chinese, Singapore, Vietnamese, and Korean style cuisine, in an elegant, upscale, but relaxed atmosphere.

Choose from traditional to modern wok-fired specialties.

Noodle soups include Fish Balls Noodle Soup (egg noodles, fish balls, seasonal greens, and fried shallots), Beef Noodle Soup (egg noodles, beef belly and tendon, fried scallions) Seafood Noodle Soup (ramen noodles, scallops, shrimp, crab stick, egg, miso stock) and more

Main courses in include Roast Duck, Chilean Sea Bass in black bean sauce, Crispy Pork Belly, Stir Fried Shrimp and Scallops, Korean Short Ribs, and Sirloin Steak in Black Pepper Sauce.

Plus, there are plenty of cocktails and imported and domestic beers to choose from.

Some TripAdvisor reviews:

"I ordered the orange beef (with sauce on the side, as always) and I have to admit it was the BEST I have ever had. The beef was in bite size pieces with a light coating. The orange sauce was tangy and very tasty. Kudos to the chefs at EastWind and of course to Emily for working to perfect the dish."

"I had some of the best fried rice I have ever eaten here. Would highly suggest coming. You won’t regret it."

"Food was amazing. Very fresh. Korean BBQ, beef chow fun, and mapo tofu were my favorites. Mai Tai added a nice touch. The manager Emily, the server Kenny, and the rest of the staff were fantastic and hospitable. Will definitely come back!"

Whether you agree with TripAdvisor's region picks for best Chinese food restaurants, one thing is for sure: there are plenty to choose from in the state for a great meal.

Report a correction | Contact our newsroom