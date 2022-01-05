TRENTON — Within the next two weeks, New Jersey's capital city must fork over $200,000 of a more than $218,000 bill owed to the company that provides its emergency radio service, but in return, that company cannot shut off the system until a new one is installed.

The Trentonian reported Mercer County Superior Court Judge Robert Lougy ruled Thursday that the current Kenwood system is to remain online until a new, $10 million Motorola system becomes functional.

Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora said the $200,000 payment would be made immediately, according to The Trentonian, because the judge's order supersedes City Council approval.

The fate of the city's partnership with MPS Communications, and the system's apparent shortcomings in serving first responders, had put Gusciora at odds with Council President Kathy McBride in October, although a loan of 130 handheld radios from Mercer County Executive Brian Hughes later that month seemed to smooth things over.

That loan was set to expire last Friday, prior to Lougy's ruling.

The city and MPS will decide in future court proceedings whether the remainder of the money due will be paid, according to The Trentonian.

Gusciora told The Trentonian on Tuesday that the launch of the new radio system is still "weeks away."

Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.

