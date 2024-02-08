Cities like Camden, Newark, Paterson and Trenton were once powerhouse engines of the state's great industrial past.

They have become mostly hollowed-out shells of their once glorious past, marred by violence and decay. Lots of government investment and other state efforts have done little to revive these once-great cities.

What is needed is a safe environment where families can settle, and businesses can thrive. Easier said than done.

New Jersey's great cities are trying. Jersey City is a great example. When things got dicey or too expensive in New York, many people and businesses moved across the river to JC.

The city is growing at a rapid pace and as a result, rents and housing costs have gone through the roof. One city in New Jersey that has great "bones" and great potential is our state capitol. Some people in Trenton have been trying hard to make Trenton great again, to borrow a common phrase.

One such entity is the Trenton Downtown Association. A lot of the businesses in Trenton rely on the state's workforce for their livelihood. Many state workers did their jobs from home during the pandemic and some still do.

That left a big hole in the pockets of those downtown businesses. Efforts are being made to promote the great businesses in Trenton and promote some of the activities going on in the state capitol.

TDA is a nonprofit devoted to strengthening and promoting downtown Trenton as a great place to live, work and visit. You can hang out a play pool at bars like Peter's Place or Olde Liberty Tavern.

You can grab a quick breakfast or lunch at Trenton Bagel & Deli.

There's great Mexican food at Burrito's in the heart of downtown.

Check out the latest urban fashions at City Blue on East State Street in Trenton.

Trenton happens to be the third most Instagram-able city in the state.

There's good reason for that. Some of the landscape is truly beautiful and a lot of the homes might surprise you. Check out some of the listings for sale on Zillow.

I'm not saying it's THE next hot market, but Trenton has a lot to offer, and eventually more and more people will notice and give it a chance.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

