NJ car crash leaves man with a critical spinal cord injury

Trenton car crash leaves a Camden man in critical condition with a spinal cord injury, Trenton PD said

🚨 A car accident in Trenton has left a Camden man critically injured

🚨 Only one car was involved in the early morning crash

🚨 Police investigate cause of crash

TRENTON — A South Jersey man is in critical condition after suffering a spinal cord injury in a car accident early Monday morning in Trenton.

At approximately 12:35 a.m., officers from the Trenton Police Department responded to the area of Route 29 South near Market Street for a car crash with injuries.

A tan, Chevy Tahoe was found in a grassy median to the left of Route 29. The driver, a 32-year-old Camden resident was ejected from the car.

Trenton car crash leaves a Camden man in critical condition with a spinal cord injury, Trenton PD said
He was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center with brain swelling and a spinal cord injury, according to Trenton police.

Trenton car crash leaves a Camden man in critical condition with a spinal cord injury, Trenton PD said
An initial investigation determined the driver lost control in the one-car crash for reasons not yet known, and struck the median.

Trenton car crash leaves a Camden man in critical condition with a spinal cord injury, Trenton PD said
The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission has been notified and is assisting with obtaining surveillance video to help get answers.

