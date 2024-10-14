NJ car crash leaves man with a critical spinal cord injury

🚨 A car accident in Trenton has left a Camden man critically injured

TRENTON — A South Jersey man is in critical condition after suffering a spinal cord injury in a car accident early Monday morning in Trenton.

At approximately 12:35 a.m., officers from the Trenton Police Department responded to the area of Route 29 South near Market Street for a car crash with injuries.

A tan, Chevy Tahoe was found in a grassy median to the left of Route 29. The driver, a 32-year-old Camden resident was ejected from the car.

He was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center with brain swelling and a spinal cord injury, according to Trenton police.

An initial investigation determined the driver lost control in the one-car crash for reasons not yet known, and struck the median.

The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission has been notified and is assisting with obtaining surveillance video to help get answers.

