NJ hotel makes travel site’s top 10 ‘best of’ list in the U.S.

✈ Travel + Leisure's Top 10 Best New Resorts in the U.S.

🏖 A New Jersey hotel makes the top 10

🌴 Can you guess where it is?

As travelers start to book their summer vacations, the first two questions that always come to mind are, “Where do we go?” and “Where do we stay?”

With 50 states in the U.S., there is a plethora of places to visit for the first time, re-visit and hidden gems to explore.

Travel + Leisure recently put out an article on “The Top 10 New Resorts in the U.S.” and guess what? A New Jersey hotel made the list!

But first, what is the top new resort in the U.S.?

Nick's Cove Nick's Cove loading...

#1

Grabbing the number one spot is Nick’s Cove in Marshall, California.

According to Travel + Leisure, this 1930s fish shack-turned-getaway sits on the shores of Tomales Bay, just 50 miles northwest of San Francisco.

The 12 cottages got a fresh makeover in 2022, complete with seafaring-inspired wallpaper, vintage clawfoot tubs, bathrooms with heated tile floors, wood-burning stoves, and plush beds.

Nick’s has become a favorite spot for both day trippers and world travelers. With an abundance of fresh and local tastes, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

At the restaurant, enjoy favorites like grilled Tomales Bay oysters with barbecue sauce or macaroni and cheese loaded with Dungeness crab.

For dessert, there is warm pear bread pudding (golden raisins, salted caramel, and whipped cream), and S’mores torte (flourless chocolate cake, torched marshmallows fluff, and house graham crumble).

Walk off the calories by taking a stroll along Nick’s private pier.

Activities include paddleboarding, kayaking, and bocce ball, as well as hiking, beach combing, or just enjoying the gardens and live music on site. There are also cheese and farm tours, fishing, and in-room massages.

Canoe Place Canoe Place loading...

#10

Coming in 10th place on the list (a not-too-shabby spot considering all the new resorts in the country) is Canoe Place Inn & Cottages in Hampton Bays, New York.

Anyone who has ever been to the Hamptons on the eastern end of Long Island knows this is a waterfront destination filled with high-end homes, rentals, and luxury hotels.

The six-acre property of the Canoe Place Inn & Cottages is situated on the site of the oldest inn in the U.S., according to Travel + Leisure.

Canoe Place has been reimagined and renovated for a new generation of guests.

The 20 rooms feature deep green carpeting, wallpaper with botanical patterns, wood-burning fireplaces, claw-foot bathtubs, and private balconies, not to mention king-sized beds with fine Italian linens, and Costa Brazil exclusive bath products.

There are five cottages ranging from one to four bedrooms. All have private backyards, fire pits, outdoor showers, and wraparound porches.

Dine at Good Ground Tavern, known for its Mediterranean-inspired cuisine such as Wood-fired Montauk bass, and lobster roll crostini.

Relax at the Onda spa, co-founded by actress Naomi Watts, with a massage or a facial.

Enjoy fireside wine tastings on the lawn, the new outdoor pool, off-shore fishing, and so many more experiences.

The James Bradley The James Bradley loading...

#5

Smack in the middle of the list and dominating the number five spot as a best new resort in the U.S. is a Jersey Shore location.

The James Bradley in Bradley Beach, Monmouth County is a 17-room hotel that opened in August 2022, just a block from the boardwalk.

The hotel tells a visual story that transcends space through the use of art, objects and design, according to the website.

Owner George DiStefano, along with a friend and interior designer, Sebastian Zuchowicki, he re-envisioned a 1904 residential home as a high-design boutique property with a lived-in feel to it.

So, the two sourced furniture and objects from eBay, Etsy, and flea markets, as well as far away luxurious spots like Paris. Other pieces were custom-made by local artists.

Each room is unique and has its own story to tell. Warm coastal tones compliment the tranquil and serene atmosphere that draws so many to the Jersey Shore.

The James Bradley The James Bradley loading...

The private beach bungalow features three bedrooms, two full baths, a living room, and a kitchen across two floors. Enjoy outdoor dining, too.

All the rooms are stocked with toiletries from Flamingo Estate and baskets of locally made snacks.

Guests are invited to the garden for a continental breakfast complete with signature coffees and teas, fresh fruits, yogurts, homemade cereals, baked goods, locally sourced breads, coconut French Toast with berries, and off course a Jersey classic sandwich made of pork roll, egg, and cheese.

Book a massage or another treatment in the spa room upstairs. Visit any of the neighboring shore towns for a day of fun, or simply relax on a lounge chair at the hotel, under an umbrella enjoying a refreshment while overlooking the ocean, and breathing in the salty sea air.

For a complete list of the Top 10 New Resorts in the U.S. according to Travel + Leisure, visit here.

Whatever your travel plans are this summer, just keep in mind there is one right in your backyard.

