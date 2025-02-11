No stocking up on expensive eggs! NJ grocery chain limits purchases

🐔 There are egg limits at one NJ grocery chain

If you’re headed out to go grocery shopping at Trader Joe’s, know this beforehand.

The grocery chain is limiting customers’ egg purchases across all of its stores in New Jersey and the U.S. due to an egg shortage caused by a bird flu outbreak, NBC New York reported.

The limit is one dozen eggs per customer per day.

“We hope these limits will help ensure that as many of our customers who need eggs can purchase them when they visit Trader Joe’s,” a company spokesperson told the news outlet.

The policy is now enforced as some farmers in the U.S. have been forced to euthanize hens as a way to prevent further spread of the bird flu, leading to nationwide shortages, and yes, a big increase in egg prices.

A look at Trader Joe’s website shows that a dozen of pasture-raised large brown eggs cost almost $5 and a dozen of its organic pasture-raised large brown eggs are going for almost $7.

There are 19 Trader Joe’s grocery stores in New Jersey including Brick, Florham Park, North Brunswick, Princeton, Cherry Hill, Shrewsbury, and Paramus.

Waffle House, Bethlehem, PA

Last week, the Associated Press reported that The Waffle House restaurant chain is putting a 50 cent per egg surcharge in place temporarily because of the bird flu outbreak—the biggest outbreak in a decade.

The restaurant, which is typically a reliable spot for road travelers to grab a cheap breakfast, said that the resulting egg shortage has led to a dramatic increase in its costs.

The chain’s two-egg breakfast, which comes with toast, and a side, was listed at $7.75 last Tuesday.

