Locating the top 10 diners in New Jersey

When it comes to diners, New Jersey definitely does not have a shortage.

Everything from hearty breakfasts to burgers, fries, combination platters, desserts, and coffees, Jersey diners have been pleasing peoples’ palates at all hours of the day, and let’s face it, especially after a night at a Jersey bar or club.

Disco fries, anyone?

So where are the best diners in the state?

Everyone can argue that their local greasy spoon is the best one, but TastingTable put out a list of the top 19 diners in the Garden State.

But let’s take a look at the top 10 to see if you agree.

Salem Oak Diner (Google Street View) Salem Oak Diner (Google Street View) loading...

#10 Salem Oak Diner

113 W Broadway, Salem

According to TastingTable, Salem Oak Diner looks vintage. The service is fast and friendly, and the prices are reasonable especially for at the amount of food you get. The omelets are said to be massive, and the portions are big for the diner’s signature salad and chicken. Ask your server for rotating daily specials.

Colonial Diner, Lyndhurst (Google Street view) Colonial Diner, Lyndhurst (Google Street view) loading...

#9 Colonial Diner

27 Orient Way, Lyndhurst

Located just minutes from Route 3 and MetLife Stadium, the Colonial Diner is a favorite for those looking for pre or post-game Jets or Giants games meals. This 1950s-inspired diner has a retro feel to it.

As far as food, TastingTable recommends French toast, Greek salad, and both chicken and pork souvlaki. The portions are huge so come hungry.

Chit Chat Diner, Hackensack (Facebook) Chit Chat Diner, Hackensack (Facebook) loading...

#8 Chit Chat Diner — Hackensack & West Orange

410 Eagle Rock Ave West Orange

515 Essex St Hackensack

Simple, fresh, and authentic are the three best words to describe the Chit Chat Diner, which has two locations in West Orange and Hackensack. Founded in 2009, this diner has a more modern feel to it. But the menu will definitely take you back to days past. Choose from a variety of egg scrambles, and specialties like the El Camino (poached eggs and pulled pork carnitas served with fried tortillas). While Chit Chat Hackensack is open 24 hours, Chit Chat West Orange closes up shop at 9 p.m.

Vincentown Diner (Google Street View) Vincentown Diner (Google Street View) loading...

#7 Vincentown Diner

2357 US-206, Southampton Township

The Vincentown Diner was voted South Jersey’s best diner in 2022, according to South Jersey Magazine, and it was featured on “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.”

The original Vincentown Diner was built in 1953m and remodeled in 2019. While the outside boasts a sleek, modern look, the inside screams diner.

The menu features locally grown produce, locally baked rolls, locally roasted coffee, local wines, scratch-made desserts, and even honey collected from their own on-site houses.

There is an excellent selection of craft beers on tap. Many of the diner’s beers are locally sourced from breweries in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Food? Try timeless classics like the Mile High Meatloaf, which was featured on “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives” (stacked on mashed potatoes and topped with fried onions), chicken pot pie, sandwiches, and burgers. For breakfast, be sure to try their apple pie French toast. It tastes like autumn.

Angelo's Glassboro Diner (Google Street View) Angelo's Glassboro Diner (Google Street View) loading...

#6 Angelo's Glassboro Diner

26 N Main St, Glassboro

“Angelo’s Glassboro Diner checks all the essential New Jersey diner boxes,” according to TastingTable.

The space is quaint and inviting. The service is friendly and fast. The food is affordable and delicious.

Angelo’s is all about the breakfast. Pancakes, scrambled eggs, and potatoes are local faves. The sandwich selection is worth checking out as well.

Via Google Street View Via Google Street View loading...

#5 Summit Diner

1 Union Pl, Summit

One of the most famous diners in New Jersey is the Summit Diner, founded in 1928, and it made the top 5 on TastingTable’s list.

Two unique things to note about this diner is that, one, it’s cash only, and two it closes up shop very early. It opens at 5:30 a.m. but closes at 4 p.m., except Sunday, when it closes at 3 p.m.

The diner has a classic railroad car design to it with a cozy wood-paneled interior.

Breakfast is the most popular meal served here. TastingTable recommends keeping it simple with eggs any style, pancakes, or corned beef hash. Also, don’t forget the biscuits and sausage gravy.

Oh, and it’s Taylor ham here, not pork roll.

attachment-bendix diner loading...

#4 Bendix Diner

464 NJ-17, Hasbrouck Heights

Ahhh…the Bendix Diner. If you live in New Jersey, you’ve definitely heard of it, and most likely have eaten a meal there.

The Bendix Diner has been a filming site for many television shows and movies, including “Jersey Girl,” and “The Many Saints of Newark,” the prequel to the HBO mob series, “The Sopranos.”

You can’t miss the diner’s shiny metallic siding and bright pink signage from both sides of Route 17.

Inside, you’ll be treated to fabulous service and delicious food. Highly recommended are the French toast, the Greek omelet, and the cheesesteak. But let’s face it, eating at a place like the Bendix is more about the ambiance and the history, rather than the actual food.

It’s not promised but the probability is high that if you eat at the Bendix Diner, you may either run into a celebrity or possibly become an extra in a movie.

Broad Street Diner (photo: Google Maps) Broad Street Diner (photo: Google Maps) loading...

#3 Broad Street Diner

83 Broad St, Keyport

For generations, this tiny railroad car diner known as the Broad Street Diner has been serving the people of Keyport. It’s only three car lengths long giving the place a “snug” feel, according to TastingTable.

Celebrity chef Bobby Flay has filmed at the Broad Street Diner, as well. Plus, it was voted as New Jersey's Best Diner by NJ.com.

While the place offers all the diner classics, if you want to spruce things up a bit, try the Elvis French toast (topped with peanut butter and bananas, of course. That was the King’s favorite). The Juicy Lucy burger (filled with melty American cheese) is a must for lunch.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

#2 Tick Tock Diner

281 Allwood Rd, Clifton

The Tick Tock Diner, which opened in 1948, has become a beloved New Jersey institution. If you’re driving on Route 3, you can’t miss the neon sign from a half mile down the road. Along the way, it has hosted everything from family reunions, to meetings of dignitaries, to bar mitzvahs, weddings, and other special occasions.

Local celebrities like Jerry Seinfeld, Mick Jagger, and Chelsea Clinton have flocked to this diner either for breakfast or a late-night snack.

Open 24/7, 365 days a year, the famous “Eat Heavy” sign welcomes patrons to enjoy a menu of diner classics, breakfast favorites, epic sandwiches, burgers, and so much more.

The portions are generous, the prices are reasonable, and the comfortable family-friendly atmosphere will keep you coming back year after year.

It’s a sure bet that every New Jerseyan has a Tick Tock diner or two.

Via Google Street View Via Google Street View loading...

#1 Tops Diner

500 Passaic Avenue, Harrison

And the number one diner in New Jersey, according to TastingTable is Tops Diner in Harrison.

Established in 1942, the focus of Tops Diner has always been to serve what the customers want, exactly when and how they want it, according to its website.

The diner strives to recreate the 1920s renaissance that birthed the diner as we know it today, all while preserving the historical and cultural identity that makes Tops Diner the model diner.

The restaurant is fit for any occasion, whether you’re looking for a quick bite, a family gathering, or a party.

You can’t go wrong with anything on the menu, but TastingTable highly recommends the Kansas City burger (Double, BBQ sauce, provolone cheese, bacon, crispy tobacco onions, pickles), Cajun waffle fries served with buttermilk ranch dressing, and the diner’s famous meatloaf (secret recipe, demi sauce, grilled onion, mashed potato, and green beans).

The Jersey Cuban also looks delicious (pastrami, ham, Swiss, mustard, mayo, and pickles on a heat-pressed Cuban roll).

“There simply isn’t a better diner in New Jersey, and you’d be hard-pressed to find a better one in the entire country,” TastingTable wrote.

There are so many diners to choose from in New Jersey, but if you haven’t sampled the cuisine at any of these greasy spoons, you may want to consider doing so.

Bon appetit!

