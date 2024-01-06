This restaurant was just named the best in NJ for soup

It's soup season here in New Jersey. The cold spells we've had the past couple of days make it perfect soup weather. Granted, by next week we'll be back in the mid 50s, but for now, soup hits the spot. Some winter we're having?

By the way, I'm not saying you can't have soup in the summer. But when there's a chill in the air it just hits different.

Which is why I'm excited to tell you that this New Jersey restaurant was rated as having the best soup in the state. That restaurant is A Taste of Greece in River Edge New Jersey according to boozyburbs.com.

The popular food review app Yelp did an article on "50 Bowls of Bliss" detailing the best soups throughout America. A Taste of Greece was New Jersey's representative because of their Chicken Avgolemono.

I'm no soup aficionado, so if you're like me and have never tried that soup, let me dive into what's in it. The soup consists of lemon chicken soup and rice. Sounds simple enough right? It must be delicious though to make this list.

A Taste of Greece is predictably, a Greek-style restaurant. They've got everything from Gyro's to sliced steak in pita, to all kinds of Greek salads. One look at their menu will make you want to take the trip up to Bergen County.

We have a diverse food culture here in New Jersey, and I'm glad Yelp decided to highlight that in their choice for the best New Jersey soup.

A Taste of Greece is located at 935 C Kinderkamack Road in River Edge New Jersey.

